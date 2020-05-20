2020 Parkersburg Homecoming canceled



The 2020 Parkersburg Homecoming festival has been canceled, organizers said Wednesday afternoon, citing a lack of "clear direction" from state officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We, along with the rest of the fairs and festivals, have been patiently waiting to determine what events will be allowed, and what restrictions, if any, will be required during this pandemic health crisis, the Homecoming committee said in a news release. "As of now, no clear directions have been given by government entities as to when mass gatherings can be started or what restrictions will be in place."

In the absence of such guidance, the committee said fundraising, getting permits and hiring attractions and vendors would be "impossible."