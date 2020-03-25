22 indicted by Washington County grand jury

Twenty-two people were named in indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury on March 18 and released on Wednesday by Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil's office.

Follow is a list of people indicted and the charges they are facing:

- Falcon Owens – aggravated burglary, domestic violence, theft

- Judd A. Burke – aggravated possession of drugs

- Carl R. Sprout – possession of drugs

- Zachary Barnett – having weapons while under disability

- Zachary Barnett – aggravated possession of drugs, obstruction of official business

- Melissa D. Myers – obstructing justice

- Matthew L. Jones – possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, possession of criminal tools

- Clinton D. Hornbeck – aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

- Kelly J. Farnsworth – domestic violence

- Jesse C. Farmer – receiving stolen property, two counts; theft, two counts

- Thomas J. Lauric – breaking and entering, three counts; and petty theft

- Thomas J. Laurie – breaking and entering, three counts; petty theft, three counts; criminal damaging; and resisting arrest

- Richard R. Young III – theft, two counts; and breaking and entering

- Tracy R. Williams – possession of drugs, two counts

- Amber D. Boyd – possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

- Brandon L. Richards – possession of drugs

- Kenton R. Barker – possession of drugs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

- Jesse Stoops – possession of drugs, two counts; and possessing a abuse instruments

- James W. Radabaugh – having weapons while under disability, improper handing firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, open container of beer or intoxicating liquor prohibited as certain premises

- James McKnight – unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance – illegally manufacturing or processing explosives, two counts; improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, in a school safety zone or with intent to cause harm or panic to persons in a school building or at a school function

- Tavion Thompson – trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds / major drug offender, possession of fentanyl-related compounds / major drug offender

- Kevin M. Ridgeway – breaking and entering, theft, tampering with evidence

- Christopher Smith – failure to comply with order or signal of a police office, felonious assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle

- William D. McFall Jr. – having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property