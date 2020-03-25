22 indicted by Washington County grand jury

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Twenty-two people were named in indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury on March 18 and released on Wednesday by Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil's office.
Follow is a list of people indicted and the charges they are facing:
- Falcon Owens – aggravated burglary, domestic violence, theft
- Judd A. Burke – aggravated possession of drugs
- Carl R. Sprout – possession of drugs
- Zachary Barnett – having weapons while under disability
- Zachary Barnett – aggravated possession of drugs, obstruction of official business
- Melissa D. Myers – obstructing justice
- Matthew L. Jones – possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, possession of criminal tools
- Clinton D. Hornbeck – aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Kelly J. Farnsworth – domestic violence
- Jesse C. Farmer – receiving stolen property, two counts; theft, two counts
- Thomas J. Lauric – breaking and entering, three counts; and petty theft
- Thomas J. Laurie – breaking and entering, three counts; petty theft, three counts; criminal damaging; and resisting arrest
- Richard R. Young III – theft, two counts; and breaking and entering
- Tracy R. Williams – possession of drugs, two counts
- Amber D. Boyd – possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
- Brandon L. Richards – possession of drugs
- Kenton R. Barker – possession of drugs, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Jesse Stoops – possession of drugs, two counts; and possessing a abuse instruments
- James W. Radabaugh – having weapons while under disability, improper handing firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing drug abuse instruments, open container of beer or intoxicating liquor prohibited as certain premises
- James McKnight – unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance – illegally manufacturing or processing explosives, two counts; improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, in a school safety zone or with intent to cause harm or panic to persons in a school building or at a school function
- Tavion Thompson – trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds / major drug offender, possession of fentanyl-related compounds / major drug offender
- Kevin M. Ridgeway – breaking and entering, theft, tampering with evidence
- Christopher Smith – failure to comply with order or signal of a police office, felonious assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle
- William D. McFall Jr. – having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property