23 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Following is a list of people named in indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury on Wednesday, March 4:
- Christian A. Preston – assault; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct
- Josey C. Barton - theft; forgery; and receiving stolen property, five counts
- Matthew T. Steele – possession of drugs, methamphetamine, two counts; drug paraphernalia, two counts; and unauthorized use of a vehicle
- Michael J. Farnsworth – domestic violence
- Hunter T. Piatt – possession of drugs, methamphetamine
- Timothy I Clifton – possession of drugs, methamphetamine; possession of drugs, hydromorphone; possession of drugs, hydrocodone; possession of drugs, alprazolam; and trafficking in drugs
- Allison A. Smith, aka Allison A. Snider - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; possession of drugs, hydromorphone; possession of drugs, hydrocodone; possession of drugs, alprazolam; and trafficking in drugs
- Christopher L. Shaffer - possession of drugs, methamphetamine
- Courtney N. Anderson - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kayla D. Scadden – possession of drugs, heroin; and possession of drugs, fentanyl
- Dustin A. Atkinson - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing drug abuse instruments
- Grace A. McKinley - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Owen W. Dornon – inciting to violence; and aggravated menacing
- Nicholas R. Massey – inciting to violence; and aggravated menacing
- Matthew L. Jones – aggravated robbery; theft; and aggravated menacing
- Michael L. Diamond – aggravated menacing
- Rodney K. May II – receiving stolen property
- Rodney D. Hill – receiving stolen property
- Leroy J. Clark – illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of detention facility or institution, two counts
- Joel A. Johnson – aggravated possession of drugs
- Joel A. Johnson – trafficking in heroin; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; and possession of heroin; possession of a fentanyl-related compound
- Nathaniel B. Becker – failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer; aggravated menacing; and inducing panic
- Nathaniel B. Becker – attempted burglary
- Gina M. Karcher – failure to appear
- David J. Smearman III – failure to appear