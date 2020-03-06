23 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Following is a list of people named in indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury on Wednesday, March 4:

- Christian A. Preston – assault; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct

- Josey C. Barton - theft; forgery; and receiving stolen property, five counts

- Matthew T. Steele – possession of drugs, methamphetamine, two counts; drug paraphernalia, two counts; and unauthorized use of a vehicle

- Michael J. Farnsworth – domestic violence

- Hunter T. Piatt – possession of drugs, methamphetamine

- Timothy I Clifton – possession of drugs, methamphetamine; possession of drugs, hydromorphone; possession of drugs, hydrocodone; possession of drugs, alprazolam; and trafficking in drugs

- Allison A. Smith, aka Allison A. Snider - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; possession of drugs, hydromorphone; possession of drugs, hydrocodone; possession of drugs, alprazolam; and trafficking in drugs

- Christopher L. Shaffer - possession of drugs, methamphetamine

- Courtney N. Anderson - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

- Kayla D. Scadden – possession of drugs, heroin; and possession of drugs, fentanyl

- Dustin A. Atkinson - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing drug abuse instruments

- Grace A. McKinley - possession of drugs, methamphetamine; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

- Owen W. Dornon – inciting to violence; and aggravated menacing

- Nicholas R. Massey – inciting to violence; and aggravated menacing

- Matthew L. Jones – aggravated robbery; theft; and aggravated menacing

- Michael L. Diamond – aggravated menacing

- Rodney K. May II – receiving stolen property

- Rodney D. Hill – receiving stolen property

- Leroy J. Clark – illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of detention facility or institution, two counts

- Joel A. Johnson – aggravated possession of drugs

- Joel A. Johnson – trafficking in heroin; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; and possession of heroin; possession of a fentanyl-related compound

- Nathaniel B. Becker – failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer; aggravated menacing; and inducing panic

- Nathaniel B. Becker – attempted burglary

- Gina M. Karcher – failure to appear

- David J. Smearman III – failure to appear