3 killed, 1 unaccounted for after Huntington house fire

A man and two young children are dead, and another child remains unaccounted for after an early morning fire in Huntington, authorities said.

Two children were found inside the home in the 2800 block of Cottage Street, and the 30-year-old man was found dead outside, a city spokesman said.

The children's ages are 8, 3 and 2, but officials did not immediately provide additional details.

Firefighters responding to the blaze about 5:45 a.m. said there was ammunition inside the home that exploded. A section of the building also collapsed.

Two adjacent homes and a home across the street were also damaged by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

