3 suspected coronavirus cases investigated at Shawnee State University

Three suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are being investigated on the campus of Shawnee State University, the university said Monday night in a news release.

University officials say they're working with the Portsmouth City Health Department, and all people who were possibly in contact are being quarantined.

Testing results are expected by Wednesday evening.

Health officials said Monday that the three suspected cases are “showing symptoms” and that only one person has been tested. As mentioned, none of the cases are confirmed at this time.

University officials say there are no current interruptions in campus operations.

