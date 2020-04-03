4 Constellium employees test positive for COVID-19, company says

Four employees at a Jackson County aluminum manufacturer have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

Constellium Rolled Products of Ravenswood said in a news release that four of its employees were being treated for the virus but did not provide any information about their conditions or whether they were hospitalized.

The latest COVID-19 numbers released Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources showed 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. It's unclear whether that number included the four cases at Constellium.

“In conjunction with the health department and CDC guidelines, we have taken the necessary precautions concerning quarantines,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “We are taking several precautions to protect our workforce including regular disinfecting of work areas. I am proud of all who work at Constellium Ravenswood for their courage and dedication thus far in this crisis. You can imagine that operating in this environment with 1200 people and 68 acres under roof is a challenge. I want to thank each of them.”

Constellium said its customers supply medical devices, masks, and ventilators and that the company supplies the transportation markets which haul goods to market.

A large part of the company’s business also involves aerospace and U.S. Defense Department customers.