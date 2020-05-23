47th West Virginia Interstate Fair postponed until 2021

The 47th annual West Virginia Interstate Fair has been postponed until next year, the fair's board of directors said in a news release posted on their Facebook page. They decided to postpone the event because of current restrictions on mass gatherings and "no clear direction from government entities."

Board members say they did not make the decision lightly, but they plan to make next year's fair a memorable one.

They say everyone's health and safety is a top priority.

The 47th West Virginia Interstate Fair is now scheduled for July 20th-24th of 2021.

