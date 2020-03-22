5 year old Beverly girl gives advice to community amid COVID-19 crisis

Taytum Bauman is a 5 year old girl from Beverly. Taytum's mother, Rachelle Ellis, says that Taytum makes various YouTube videos.

Taytum recently noticed the public panicking during this crisis and wanted to make a video giving words of encouragement.

"Just calm down, take a deep breath, two deep breaths and count to three. Take three deep breaths and count to three. Just stay away from your grandparents because if you give it to them it can make them really sick," said Taytum Bauman.

Taytum recently did a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at her birthday party a couple of weeks ago.

"We were talking about the kids there being very sick and if they were to catch this virus, it would really be hard on their bodies because they're already fighting cancer, so this was really special to her," said Rachelle Ellis, mother.

Ellis is really proud of Taytum and says, she is really advanced for her age and she just wants to help the public remain calm.

Taytum also recommends that we drink lots of water, eat fruits and vegetables, and take naps.