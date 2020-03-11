UPDATE: Injured Parkersburg firefighter released from hospital

UPDATE: 3/11/20 12:25 P.M.

A Parkersburg firefighter injured Wednesday morning while fighting a blaze at a vacant house has been released from the hospital, Fire Chief Jason Matthews said.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be second-degree burns on his shoulder and upper back after the fire at 1113 Latrobe St., Matthews said.

The cause of the fire remainder under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3/11/20

A firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns Wednesday morning after a vacant house caught fire in Parkersburg, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to 1113 Latrobe St., about 10:15 a.m., and brought the fire under control within minutes.

The injured firefighter, who has not been identified, appeared to have second-degree burns on his shoulder and upper back, Fire Chief Jason Matthews said.

He was injured after a team of firefighters encountered a small fire in the living room after going into the home to make sure no one was inside the home, Matthews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

