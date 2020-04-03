Hocking Hills State Park will be closed

Following the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will close Hocking Hills State Park and all of its trails at sunset on Friday, April 3.

“In order to protect the health and safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing Hocking Hills State Park,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “This was a difficult decision, however, this unique trail system is not designed to allow for adequate social distancing without potential risks.”

Because the terrain on the trails is often difficult, it may be difficult for visitors to maintain a six-foot distance from one another. In addition, limited staffing may impact result time if visitors undergo injuries or accidents on the trails, which could put undue pressure on local emergency personnel.

Currently, Hocking Hills is the only full park closure in Ohio’s state park system. The closure will apply to several features and sites including: Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave, Rock House and Whispering Cave. This closure will also include Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve.

Ohio remains under a stay-at-home order, so visiting parks is not recommended. But for those who may choose to do so, the National Recreation and Park Association offers the following health and safety guidelines:

-Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

-Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.

-Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

-Note that trail users may find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.

-Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable. It is important that hikers on state forest backpack trails take their own water or filtration system because backpack trail water tanks will not be refilled at this time.

-Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect workers.

For more information on COVID-19 and ODH’s recommendations on prevention and preparation, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

