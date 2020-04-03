W. Va. Coaltion to End Homelessness COVID-19 Guidelines

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness recommends several guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in homeless shelters.

First, the organization recommends screening those coming to the shelter for symptoms using the guidance from Housing and Urban Development. See the related link to the right for more information.

It is also recommended that those exhibiting symptoms are separated using the Centers for Disease Control’s interim guidance for homeless service providers. See the related link to the right for details.

Next, the organization suggests establishing alternate care sites for those exhibiting symptoms. It’s recommended that service providers coordinate with local health departments and emergency management to create plans for alternate locations and transportation protocols.

Finally, it is suggested that service providers refer to the local Coordinated Entry line for possible diversion.

The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness is a direct service non-profit that provides homeless street outreach, rapid re-homing, and permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.

