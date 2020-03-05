65th Anniversary Concert Extravaganza

The concert will take place on April 10th at Parkersburg High School.

It will feature jazz singer and 2011 America's Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

The Opening Act will be the comedy group Stand Up for Downs. The mission of the group is to enhance the lives of those with Down syndrome through humor.

"So we are holding this concert because we want to promote the wonderful programs and services provided by The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley," said Liz Ford, Executive Director, The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley. "We serve individuals with developmental disabilities and delays over the course of their lifetime. We have West Virginia birth to three serving infants and toddlers to three years old. And then we have programs and services for children and adults including youth advocacy and people first groups here in the Mid-Ohio Valley."

The Opening Act begins at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $50 and all other tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com or at The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley Training Center.