7 face charges after drug raid in Marietta

Authorities arrested seven people while carrying out a search warrant at a home in Marietta on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Washington Morgan Noble Major Crimes Task Force, investigators searched the home at 406 Scammel St. and found 12.32 grams of suspected heroin and recovered $1,809, along with other drug paraphernalia and items commonly associated with drug abuse.

Those arrested and the charges against them are:

- Trevon Keith Waugh, 19, of Lancaster, Ohio; drug trafficking, a second-degree felony

- Bradley William Rogers, 29, of Marietta; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony

- Kacy Grant Rogers, 32, of Marietta; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony

- Sule Ayinde West, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; drug trafficking, a second-degree felony

- Trece Marshawn Reynolds, 22, of Columbus, Ohio; drug trafficking, a second-degree felony.

- Gloria May Hewitt, 29, of Zanesville, Ohio; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony

- Cameron James Cowan, 27, of Marietta; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

All of the suspects except for Cowan remain in the Washington County Jail pending appearances in Marietta Municipal Court on Friday, authorities said.

Cowan was released on a personal-recognizance bond.