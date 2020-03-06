7th annual Classic Plastics Toy Expo coming up

Classic Plastics Toy Store from the Grand Central Mall is holding their 7th annual Toy Expo at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Over 70 vendors are expected to participate in this weekend's event, and professional wrestlers and toy designers are going to be in attendance.

Some proceeds from this weekend's show will go towards the Parkersburg Art Center, so event organizers are hoping for a big turnout, as the event has significantly grown since it's inception

"It's changed quite a bit," said Anthony Workman, event coordinator. "The first year we had it on Southside in a church, and I think the attendance was maybe 300. And last year, we had 1500 total so it's definitely gone up every year. We're expecting, we're really hoping to break 1500 this year, the more people come through the door, obviously the more that everybody makes, and the more that we can raise for the Art Center so it's going to be pretty great."

Tickets for a single day at the expo will be sold for $5, but "two-day" tickets will be sold for $8.

The expo begins Saturday at 10 a.m., and goes until Sunday until 5 p.m.