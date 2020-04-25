80 year old couple has wedding while social distancing

Norma and Leonard Teague got married Saturday in front of their friends and family while keep their distance.

The couple planned to have a normal wedding with friends and family but with the "new normal" they had to change their plans. But, their families were able to share this special day with them.

Norma and Leonard met at Vienna Baptist Church and after dating a few months, Leonard popped the question.

"We started out shaking hands in church and ended up holding hands, we hit it off real good," said Leonard Teague, newlywed.

Norma has been widowed for two years and this will be Leonard's 6th marriage, but the happy couple is looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

