9 Ohio state park lodges to close temporarily

Nine Ohio state park lodges will be closed on Thursday because of the COVID-19 virus.

The closures will go into effect after check-out times on Thursday, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

State park and lodge cabins, campgrounds and day-use areas, including golf courses, will remain still open, and the ODNR is encouraging people to hike, bike, golf, fish or just enjoy being outdoors.

Visitors are encouraged to follow all COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines while in the parks.

“Ohio joins other state park systems in the country making difficult decisions that protect public health; and we understand the short-term impact will be felt deeply by visitors and staff,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We believe these lodge closures are both necessary and temporary and look forward to re-opening these facilities for leisure and business guests.”

The lodges losing Thursday include Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Hueston Woods, Maumee Bay, Mohican, Punderson, Salt Fork and Shawnee.

U.S. Hotels, the lodge operator, is working to cancel or reschedule current reservations.

For state park lodge or lodge cabin customers who want to modify or cancel current reservations, call 866-806-8066 or click on the Great Ohio Lodge link to the right of this article.

To modify or cancel day use facility, state park campground or state park cabin reservations, call 866-644-6727 or click on the state parks reservation link to the right of this article.