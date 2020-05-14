91 year-old Korean War veteran getting his high school diploma this May

Wilbert Antill is 91 years-old and he still hasn’t graduated high school. But, that’s about to change.

The Korean War veteran said he will be honored by Fort Frye High School on Saturday, May 23rd with an honorary diploma. It’s going to be handed over by Antill’s great grandson, James Smith, who is also graduating from Fort Frye High School this year.

“I wish I’d be as smart as if I had graduated, but I guess a diploma won’t do that for me. At least I can say I’ve got one,” said Antill.

Antill was sixteen when he stopped going to school so he could help support his family.

“When I became sixteen, my father and I went down to the courthouse and we got a working permit and I went to work on the farm, and we had a coal mine and I helped him dig coal in the winter. That’s about all the money we got,” said Antill.

After working for a few years, Antill joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served for four years. He said he became a “plane captain” but wanted to go further.

“I did everything but fly one. I started them on the ground, everything but fly one. If I’d had the education, I might’ve been a pilot. That never happened,” said Antil.

Even though it didn’t happen, Antill’s wife of 68 years said she’s proud of him and his diploma is well deserved.

“I’m very pleased. I really think he deserves it. The man has been through a lot of things,” said Elma Antill.

While he didn’t graduate high school, Antill did graduate from boot camp. He said it’s one of his proudest moments in life.

“I guess you can’t say you really enjoyed boot camp, but I appreciate boot camp,” said Antill. “They instill in you the idea that you are always a marine. To me, I’m still a marine.”

He served for four years starting in 1948 and fought in the Korean War between 1951 and 1952.

“It wasn’t no easy task over there, by any means,” Antill said.

These days, Antill ministers a small Church of Christ in Washington County, known as the Barnett Ridge Church of Christ. He calls the congregation of roughly fifteen people, the “Over-the-Hill Gang.”

“I think I started out there in ‘86 or ‘87. I guess I’ll stay until they chase me off," said Antill.

