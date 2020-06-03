Cancelled Parkersburg protest still draws a handful of protestors

A handful of would-be protesters showed up in downtown Parkersburg Wednesday afternoon after police say they believe a planned protest had been cancelled.

Law enforcement officers came out in droves, just as they had for Sunday's protest. Though a Facebook group which had planned to hold a protest in George Floyd's honor had cancelled their protest in the area, officials were prepared to meet anyone who decided to protest any way.

Of the few people in Government Square who were not affiliated with law enforcement, two young men said they came to the square to protest police brutality. They held signs which read "stop police brutality," and said they were at the protest on Sunday.

"The turnout made me feel very proud of our community, both with how peaceful it stayed, I was proud of our officers here in Parkersburg, but also in the turnout of the people. No change can happen unless you actually get out and do something. Sitting behind a keyboard, that won't achieve anything," said Steven Moore, a protester.

However, they said they were disappointed Wednesday's protest didn't pan out.

"This is a situation that has sparked time and time again. But, recently was sparked with the George Floyd issue, but since then we have seen just countless acts of brutality with our lawful citizens sitting on their porch and being shot at by police while they're shouting 'light 'em up' or the officers in their cars in New York ramming into protesters even how the reporters are being attacked all over the country. I believe in the land of the free, not the police state I fear we are becoming," said Moore.

Moore and his friend say they didn't know Wednesday's protest had been canceled before they arrived.

