The Wood County 911 Center says no was transported by ambulance after the accident at the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Waverly Street.

Dispatch says the vehicles involved were a Dodge Ram and a BMW.

The accident happened just before 8:00 on Wednesday morning and the road was reopened about 40 minutes later.

The Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service responded to the scene.