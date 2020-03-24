Gallia County patient diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) — A patient from Gallia County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
The Gallia County Health Department says the patient’s identity is not being released.
“This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing,” the department said in a statement.
Officials say the case investigation has been completed and anyone who may have had contact with the patient has been told to quarantine.
This is the first COVID-19 related death in our region.
As of Monday, at least six others have died in Ohio from the virus.