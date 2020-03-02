AARP offering free tax help in Marietta

Tax Day is just over a month away on April 15, and one organization is helping people fill out their taxes for free.

The Knights of Columbus in Marietta holds two sessions each week leading up to tax season, where people can walk in and get tax help.

As tax day approaches, the building always gets more crowded, and Monday was a decent showing.

Volunteers are on hand to assist anyone with any questions on filling out their taxes, and they try to make it as fun as possible.

"Many of our clients, are paying money and they have fairly simple returns," said Linda Lawton, Volunteer Counselor for the Knights of Columbus. "Many of us (volunteers) are retirees and looking for something to do with our time, and want to help out. So, add the two together, and we've got a way to help people out."

Here is a list of places that will be offering free tax help for the next few weeks:

- Parkersburg/Wood County Library: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

- Washington County Public Library, Beverly: AARP Tax Help, Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Washington County Public Library, Barlow: AARP Tax Help, Wednesdays from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.