AT&T, W.Va. EMS Coalition, and Girl Scouts partner to support first responders

Last week, in recognition of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, the West Virginia EMS Coalition and the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council received support from AT&T in order to donate about 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to EMS first responders statewide.

The West Virginia EMS Coalition received a grant from AT&T, which the organization in turn used to cover the cost of approximately $20,000 worth of cookies. The financial support comes at a critical time for the scouts, many of whom are still holding onto boxes of cookies that they have been unable to sell because booth sales have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was definitely a great need. In our council, our girls really have big dreams and ideas, and big goals to help get them there. So when their season was cut short, we really wanted to do everything we could to help them still reach those goals,” said Candace Nelson, the director of marketing for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. “We’re extra excited that we’re really able to give back to those who have been keeping us safe on the front lines,” she added.

Scout troops around the state have begun distributing the boxes to their local EMS first responders. In Wood County, boxes will be given to first responders who work with the Camden Clark and St. Joseph’s ambulance services.

“Right now, with the COVID-19 situation, lots of people are stepping up to say thank you and express their appreciation for first responders and recognize their healthcare heroes. But we like to remind our folks in EMS that they’re always heroes to us,” said Chris Hall, executive director of the West Virginia EMS Coalition. “We feel like at times that EMS is the forgotten leg of first responders. Everyone kind of remembers the firefighters and the police officers, but EMS doesn’t always receive the same support. So in this case, we’re really grateful to AT&T for stepping up and saying thankful, and allowing us...to also say thank you,” he added.

In addition, Hall noted that his organization appreciates the opportunity to support girls and young women.

“We think it’s extra special that we’re able to partner with the Girl Scouts at this time...They’re helping build young women of character. And hopefully a lot of these young women that we’re supporting will be our future healthcare heroes, as well,” Hall said.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council have also made it possible for members of the community to contribute financial support online, allowing local troops to donate additional boxes to area organizations.