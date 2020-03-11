Academic Achiever of the Week: Alecxander Gwynn

He’s a senior, ranked number 1 in a class of 110 with a 4.25 grade point average. His name is Alecxander Gwynn and he’s an academic achiever with a goal of getting into the Air Force Academy and becoming a pilot.

“So starting, probably, my freshman year, I knew I wanted to attend a service academny and the Air Force Academy seemed like the best option. Through that I’ve taken as many AP classes as I felt that I could, I’ve taken dual credit classes, I’ve been involved in sports, and community service things,” said Alecxander Gwynn.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“This year, I’m the students class representative, I was class president my freshman and junior years. I went to Boys State,” said Gwynn.

As for his community service, he’s been involved in a variety of projects.

“I am the national honor’s society president at our school, I do a bunch of blood drives, we do a bunch of blood drives,” said Gwynn.

Gwynn says he does all this to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot… now he has three nominations from elected officials to get into the Air Force Academy.

Gwynn’s teachers say they’re well-deserved.

“I think what really sets Alecx apart from everyone else is his integrity and his character outside of the classroom. He demands the absolute best from himself and he also demands the best out of everyone around him as well,” said Brent Jones, a teacher at Ravenswood High School.

Beyond achieving his goals, Gwynn says the value of hard works has been instilled in him from a young age.

“My dad, he believes in working hard and he always has worked really hard. So, he’s kind of instilled that in me. And they really want me to achieve a higher education. My mom never went to college, but she’s raised us and provided us the means to succeed at my house, with me and my sister,” said Gwynn.

