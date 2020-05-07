Academic Achiever of the Week: Alyssa Snyder

Alyssa Snyder is a junior at Frontier High School and a student at Washington State Community College. She has a 4.0 grade point average and wants to move on to either Ohio University or Ohio State University. She’s not sure what she wants to study yet, but she knows she wants to help people.

“I love to help people and be involved with interactions at any time with helping others. So, either a degree in education or in pursuit of something in the medical field,” said Snyder.

Already an active helper, Snyder is involved in a variety of community service organizations. Through National Honor Society, she volunteers at New Matamoras Elementary.

“Just to be in the community and interact with others is really important to me,” said Snyder.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Snyder is her class vice president and has been involved with student council for years. She helps plan prom and homecoming and helps around the school in any way that she can. She even works off of school grounds though with the Cancer Committee and the Wagon Committee at Frontier High School.

“I am involved with the cancer committee, which we take in donations and form different activities throughout the year to be able to gather funding to donate to Strecker Cancer Center. And I’m also involved with the Wagon Committee. Last year we were able to take in a big donation to go up to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and deliver toys to the patients up there ,” said Snyder.

Alyssa said she “bleeds blue and gold;” meaning she’s got a lot of school spirit. That’s made abundantly clear with her involvement at school. On top of helping out with prom and homecoming, she's involved with float committee.

For the uninitiated, Snyder said every year leading up to homecoming, each class builds a float for the homecoming parade. Snyder’s class has won both her sophomore and junior years.

On top of being an excellent student and community servant, Snyder finds time to be a two sport athlete. She has varsity letters in softball and basketball.

“It seems like an overwhelming amount of stuff to do,” said Snyder. “I just have fun and enjoy the time that I get in high school because I only get four short years and then you’re on with the rest of your life. So, soak up every moment.”

Snyder said she couldn’t do all of this without the support of her biological family or her Frontier family.

“I know I wouldn’t be able to do it without the tight knit community of the Frontier School District. So, thanks to them for being a real supporter through all that I’ve done from my freshman year until now. I know I can always count on them,” said Snyder.