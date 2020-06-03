Academic Achiever of the Week Carli Robertson

Carli Robertson is a recent graduate of Marietta High School where she had an almost perfect GPA. Now, she’s heading to Ohio State on a full ride scholarship, where she plans earning a degree in international business. From there, she hopes to attend law school.

“Initially what sparked my interest in law was poverty law, you know giving back to people in the community and such. So I feel like I’ll end up doing that, but obviously with Ohio State I’ll have a lot of options, so I’ll see where it takes me,” said Robertson.

Like many academic achievers, Robertson is heavily involved in volunteer work.

“I’m in Key Club, I’m the president of Key Club. I’m the treasurer for National Honor Society, I’m the secretary of Interact Club, I’m on student council. A lot of volunteer work for sure, that I really enjoy,” said Robertson.

She also has a job at Whit’s Frozen Custard, and on top of it all, she finds time to be a successful athlete.

“I’ve been on the crew team all four years, I went to nationals my sophomore and junior year,” said Robertson.

Unfortunately Robertson didn’t get to have much of a senior season on the crew team due to the coronavius outbreak.

"At first I think I was definitely angry, especially because my crew season was entirely taken away. But, as time went on, I think I'm very grateful, especially for the community. They've reached out to a lot of seniors. There's that 'adopt a senior thing,' a lot of my family members have just taken more time to be with me, I think honestly, it's worked out well for seniors," said Robertson.

On top of her positive attitude, Robertson says her friends keep her motivated.

“I definitely get a lot of positive energy from my friends. Without them I don’t think I would have been involved as I had been. And they definitely keep me going. We push each other in school, volunteer work, work, even crew,” said Robertson.

Robertson strives for success. She says she’s always thinking about her future. And while she’s thinking about her future, she also keeps her Catholic faith at the front of her mind.

“It means everything to me. I don’t know if I could get through the day if I didn’t believe in something bigger,” said Robertson.

