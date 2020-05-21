Academic Achiever of the Week: Jackson Macatol

Jackson Macatol is a graduating senior at Marietta High School. He’s leaving the school system with a nearly perfect grade point average, sitting at 3.965. He has been on the Principal’s list since the tenth grade. Macatol is heading to the University of Akron, where he’ll be studying biomedical sciences. He wants to be a doctor, like his dad.

He said the University of Akron has an early assurance program into medical school, which helped him choose the university.

“Plus I got lots of scholarships and other things there,”said Macatol.

Outside of earning good grades, Macatol is heavily involved in extracurricular activities. He plays the piano and ukulele. He’s the Model UN president at Marietta High School and the Student Body President. He’s also the copy editor of the school’s yearbook and the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper.

“My favorite thing that I do is I volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Of course I’ve stopped because of what’s happening right now, but I’m excited to start doing that here soon,” said Macatol. “I do transport and nursing. I’ve been doing that since my junior year and that’s another way I like to give back to the community.”

He said his community involvement probably helped him standout when he won the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Good Citizen of the Year Award.

“They choose one person as the good citizen of the year, so when I graduated I got something from them and then I get a $200 scholarship,”said Macatol.

Beyond his academic achievements and his community service, Macatol is a swimmer and a tennis player.

"It’s kind of another thing like journalism, off a whim I decided to swim. I didn’t want to play basketball anymore I wanted to swim. I always wanted to swim and I heard they had a swim team and I came in a week late and ended up loving it. I got all my friends to do it and we kept doing it through senior year. We all improved. It was a great time,” Macatol said.

Sadly, Macatol didn’t get to have his senior season on the tennis team due to the coronavirus outbreak. He was previously seeded as the number one player for MHS.

“It was one of the other things I miss,” Macatol said. “Of course I find some solace in knowing a lot of other kids are doing the same thing.”

Despite missing out on some of his senior year, Macatol has kept a positive attitude and is looking forward to going to college “and set foot on a path to becoming a doctor.”