Academic Achiever of the Week: Julia Auch

Julia Auch is going to be a senior at Parkersburg High School.

She carries a weighted GPA well above a 4.0.

Auch wants to work in the medical field, and she’s doing a lot to prepare.

She takes classes at West Virginia University at Parkersburg, She’s accumulated 580 hours of volunteer hours just at WVU Medicine Camden Clark and she’s a member of HOSA: Future Health Professionals. Through HOSA, she competes in knowledge based testing. This year she placed first in the state in a knowledge test in the field of Pathophysiology.

“[I also] got an award for my volunteer experience in healthcare,” said Auch. “Since I placed first in the state, I was invited to compete in the international conference which is coming up at the end of June.”

Unfortunately, she won’t get to go to Texas to compete in person thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, but she will still compete online.

Auch’s goal is to one day be a physician. She hasn’t yet decided on a college, but she’s got one in mind.

“It depends on the types of scholarships that I get. The school that I have liked a lot is Marshall. I’m still looking, but a lot of the programs they have are really great and it’s not too far from home,” said Auch.

Like many other Academic Achievers, Auch is a dedicated volunteer, but she also stays busy doing seasonal work.

“I have worked since I got my worker’s permit when I was 15, I believe,” said Auch.

She says working has taught her how to manage her time more efficiently, but her volunteer work has made her realize what she wants to do with her life.

“For me, volunteering has really solidified that I do want to go into healthcare. I love being in the hospital and I love interacting with patients, patients’ families, and healthcare professionals,” said Auch.

Auch hasn’t been able to be in the hospital much since the coronavirus pandemic began, so she found another way to help out and lift spirits. She’s been making cards for staff and patients.

“I like to be involved even when I can’t be there. That’s what’s really hard about this, because I can’t go and do the stuff that I want to do,” said Auch. “I think that it’s important to reaffirm, like thank our healthcare professionals right now."

Auch says she is motivated by an eagerness to learn and to succeed in her goals.

