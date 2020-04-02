Academic Achiever of the Week: Lydia Klinger

Lydia Klinger is a junior at Fort Frye High School. She’s got a 4.0 grade point average and a long list of extracurricular accomplishments.

“Our principal Mr. Schob he likes to think of me as his go-to, get-stuff-done person,” said Klinger.

That might be because Klinger is her class president, the student council vice president, she sits on the principal’s cabinet and she’s emceed homecoming twice.

She’s also a cultural exchange ambassador for Fort Frye; the cultural exchange being between rural, suburban and urban Ohio schools.

“Upper Arlington came to Fort Frye back in January? January or February and got to hang out with us more and got to tour the school and see what Fort Frye is all about, pretty much,” said Klinger.

All that helped by Klinger’s proclaimed enjoyment of public speaking.

Beyond her leadership in Fort Frye High School, Klinger lends her skills through teen teaching programs and being an Outdoor Ed Counselor.

“It’s a lot of fun working with other upperclassmen from the high school to kind of be a role model for the younger kids,” said Klinger.

Klinger is also a “bat girl” at Fort Frye, meaning she does a lot of volunteer work for the school’s baseball team. She’s involved in National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and she helps her elderly grandparents around the house.

She is a heavily involved volunteer and she’s tackled some tough topics through her volunteer work. She was previously involved in SAVE club (a suicide prevention and awareness group) and even presented at her school’s suicide prevention night.

“It always bothered me whenever adults would talk about mental health in teenagers, because I was like but you’re the adult presenting the information to the teenagers, I feel like it should be from a teenager’s perspective,” said Klinger.

Despite being a self-described people person, Klinger thinks her future may be in the sciences – particularly wildlife biology or environmental science.

“I don’t know what college I want to go to yet, maybe work in a zoo or something. Just explore that area. I like learning about animals,” said Klinger.

She’s got plenty of time to narrow down her college choice – all of senior year lies ahead. And she got a 31 on the ACT to help her get wherever she decides to go.

Klinger sticks out for her volunteer work and commitment to schoolwork, but she’s also an award winning artist. One of her pieces was shown at the Riverside Artists Gallery in Marietta for a student art show.