Academic Achiever of the Week: Tori Gaston

Victoria “Tori” Gaston was born in New York and spent most of her life in New Jersey; but a few years ago her family moved to Williamstown.

“That’s something that shocks a lot of people, such a big city personality in such a small town like Williamstown,” said Gaston.

Now a senior at Williamstown High School, Tori is rocking a 3.8 grade point average and a long list of other achievements.

Tori is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and she gets to practice the Spanish she has learned in school when she visits her Puerto Rican family.

“Both my grandparents are actually from the island. They’re native speakers. My grandfather (his family) has been on the island for generations. They’re living in the same house that started, I think, with my great-great grandfather. So, it’s been going down the line like that,” said Gaston.

Tori’s resume doesn’t end at being a Spanish speaking, talented student. She’s an active runner and a leader in her community. She has been involved in volunteer work from National Honors Society to coaching middle school cross country.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life with, of course, my parents. Being able to see how they work in not only a family unit, but how they progress in their own career, has given me a really big outlook on what being a leader can be not only in your own life, but in the community itself,” Gaston said.

Tori says a lot of her volunteer opportunities come from school. Her favorite way to be involved is through hands-on activities like waitressing dinners and working with kids.

She doesn’t just volunteer though, she has worked two real jobs. She was a drive-through cashier at Kentucky Fried Chicken and now she works for Da Vinci’s restaurant as a hostess.

As for her future career, Tori wants to teach English.

“I’ve always been fascinated by writing and English and reading. Again, with the whole leadership aspect, I’ve always loved being able to help others. It’s something I’m passionate about. So, I’ve decided that I’m going to be a high school English teacher," said Gaston.

She’s heading to Fairmont State, with multiple scholarships heading her way.