Academy of Country Music postpones ACM Awards

(Gray News) - The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled to air live April 5 has been postponed.

It joins the long list of concerts, sporting events and shows to be canceled or delayed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak around the world.

The event, originally set for Las Vegas, has been rescheduled for September, at a date, time and venue to be determined, the ACM stated.

The news release stated the organization went to “great lengths” to find a safe solution for the show to go on before deciding to move it.

"We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Refunds will be issued for ACM Awards tickets, as well as ACM-related events.

The ACM asked fans to monitors ACMAwards.com and social accounts for information on how to claim the refund.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.