Actors Guild of Parkersburg giving back to the community during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Actors Guild of Parkersburg has been actively supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the month, they provided cookies from McHappy's Donuts to healthcare employees at Camden Clark Medical Center. And the Guild's costuming department is putting its talents to use by making masks to donate to the United Way. Joshua Woodard, head of marketing for the Guild, has also created a YouTube tutorial for those interested in making their own.

In addition, Guild member Morgan Stubbe has been adding a little levity to the current situation by singing parody songs, posted on the Guild’s Facebook page. Also on Facebook, the Guild has provided images of its various sets for followers to use as Zoom backgrounds, since many who are working remotely are using Zoom to virtually meet with coworkers.

While contributing to the community is especially important during the pandemic, David Rexroad, president of the Guild’s board of directors, said it is something they prioritize at all times.

“We are doing this because we care, and these things we’re doing now are related to the pandemic. But we’ve been trying to contribute to the community for the last few years...and we’re continuing to try to find ways to give back,” Rexroad said.

For example, when Rexroad directed A Christmas Story approximately a year and a half ago, the Guild started a Toys for Tots drive. And they have asked patrons to bring canned goods to shows, which are then distributed to local nonprofit, as well.

In addition, the board regularly discusses new and creative ways to engage with the community. And although he said the community has expressed appreciation, Rexroad emphasized that the Guild is taking action out of a genuine desire to support the community.

“We’re not doing it for praise, we’re doing it because we care,” Rexroad said.

The Actors Guild is currently closed to the pandemic, but eagerly anticipates future performances.

