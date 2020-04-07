Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup postponed due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection have decided to postpone the Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, following Governor Justice’s Executive Order to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The West Virginia Division of Highways values the Adopt A Highway and Spring Cleanup programs,” stated Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer of Operations. “This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean. Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”

As of now the event has not been officially rescheduled. The West Virginia Department of Highways will make that information available at a later time.