Airport: Business as usual so far

Local passenger travel remains at the level where it's been since Contour Airlines began service 15 months ago a the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

When word of the virus-let alone the virus itself-began spreading, airport management stepped up its cleaning and sanitizing efforts.

"This virus seems to be particularly nasty," Airport Manager Glen Kelly said Friday. "I decided to start doing those things to protect my staff, and the travelers in the area, just in case."

There have been reports of falling demand for airline flights, notably international flights. But Kelly says Friday, there were 24 passengers boarding a 30-seat Contour flight, bound for Charlotte's International Airport.

"I'm sure it is going to affect the traveler, particularly the airline traveler. I've actually heard there are a lot more people who can charter, chartering. But I haven't seen any seen any effect at our airport, as far as the commercial traveler."

In other words, business as usual-for now.

