Alex Branham wins Tower of Excellence award at Walsh University

Alex Branham, who graduated from Waterford High School, has been awarded the 2020 Tower of Excellence award at Walsh University.

It is the greatest student academic award at the school, and Alex, an accounting major, was awarded because of his great work ethic and stellar academic achievement.

Normally, a few different people get to speak at college graduations, but at Walsh University, only the winner of the Tower of Excellence award gets to speak at their graduation.

Since the school has closed for the year, and graduation will not be in-person, Alex was initially sad about not getting to give the speech he wrote to his fellow classmates directly, but, in his speech, he will remind them to keep their heads up and see the positives during this difficult time.

"Stay positive during all this," said Branham. "I think some people are seeing this as a time to really focus on the negatives, but there's so many little things that are so positive that people just fail to see. And I think this experience has really grown a lot within my family. I know we've grown closer together because of it."

Alex will still be able to give his speech through a video that will be shown during Walsh University's virtual graduation on Sunday, April 27.