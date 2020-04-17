Alzheimer’s Foundation of America encourages live chats during COVID-19 outbreak

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continuing to dramatically change and disrupt life for families living with Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) wants caregivers to know that it has a helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers, that can answer questions in English, Spanish, Chinese, French and more than 90 other languages via live chat. The Helpline chat system can be accessed seven days a week through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat box in the lower right-hand corner of the page.

“Language should not be a barrier to getting help,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Families of all different ethnicities and languages are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the added challenges the coronavirus poses in caring for their loved ones. We want them to know there is a place to turn for help and answers to their questions. The Helpline can be a great resource for professionals as well.”

The Helpline can assist families with questions such as:

-How can I keep my loved one active and engaged while at home?

-Are there steps I can take to deal with the disruptions in the person’s daily routine?

-What do I do if I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed?

-What steps can I take to reduce the chances of the person being exposed to coronavirus?

-What services are still available to help?

-How much should I share with my loved one about the pandemic?

-How can I stay connected with a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility that is no longer allowing outside visitors?

Individuals can connect with the Helpline chat system by visiting www.alzfdn.org, clicking on the blue and white chat box in the lower right hand corner and typing questions in their native language. The translation feature recognizes foreign language text and instantly translates it for the Helpline social worker. The social worker then types their response, which is instantly translated back to the user in their native language. The system is translatable for more than 90 languages.

The Helpline is open seven days a week (9 A.M. to 9 P.M. Eastern on weekdays and 9 am to 3 pm ET on weekends).