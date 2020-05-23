American Legion Post 15 at risk of closing

West Virginia's largest American Legion Post is facing possible closure in the wake of financial problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg has had to cancel a lot of its usual fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post is a non-profit that raises money for multiple causes and it has very little in reserve funding.

The American Legion has a hand in many community events, including a Fourth of July Weekend carnival, which may not happen this year. That carnival is one of the legions biggest fundraisers, the news release said.

Post 15 has over 900 members and has been in the Parkersburg community for over 100 years.