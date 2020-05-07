American Red Cross in need of blood donors

The COVID-19 pandemic is something that is severely negatively impacting the American Red Cross. There blood inventory has lost thousands of units of blood since the start and they've been working their hardest to gain it all back.

They're asking those in the community to help provide blood donations to help restock on the inventory that has been lost. And they're looking for it now that many hospitals are getting back to working on providing surgeries and other measures during this time.

But because of the current restrictions and circumstances that come with this pandemic, there are many guidelines that those willing to provide blood must follow. They must setup appointments through the Red Cross on their website or on their mobile app.

Those in the Parkersburg community to help provide blood donations at either the Red Cross center on Dudley Ave. or at the Grand Central Mall depending on the day of the week.