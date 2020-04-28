April 2020 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Karen Sprout

Months before retirement in the midst of a global pandemic, the Golden Apple Award Winner for the Month of April continues to impact the lives of future learners.

Karen Sprout has been teaching for fifteen years, and has been at Lubeck Elementary for 8 as a pre-k teacher. One of the most unique things taking place in Mrs. Sprout’s classroom is the awarding of “Super Student Cards”. These cards are notes from Sprout to each student and their parents encouraging teamwork and acknowledging areas where that student has greatly improved or excelled. She also makes sure to encourage parents to spend time with her kids, explaining how magic and special it can be to be the parent of a young child.

Sprout says that teaching young children is extremely rewarding.

“I just like that freshness and the excitement they have for school and I love instilling that love of learning in them. I want them to be life-long learners and I want them to love being at school," she notes.

When asked what she will miss most about teaching when she is retired, she answered "everything".

Sprout will officially be presented with her Jan Dils Golden Apple Award and jewelry from Baker & Baker Jewelers in the coming weeks.

