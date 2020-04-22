April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Last year in Ohio, 48 people lost their lives and more than 7,200 people were injured due to distracted driving.

Distractions from driving can include taking your hands off the wheel, taking your eyes off the road and taking the mind off driving. Texting is an example of all three of these distractions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to stay focused on the road.

"The main thing we want people to remember is to stay focus on the task at hand which is driving," said Sgt. Nathan Dennis, Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Those text messages, looking for paperwork or trying to find some information on your phone or anything like that, that stuff can wait until you safely get to your destination. If it is something that can't wait, then find a safe place to pull off the roadway into a parking lot or a gas station or something like that."

In Ohio, drivers under 18 are banned from using electronic wireless communication devices. Texting while driving is illegal for all drivers and a secondary offense for those over 18.

