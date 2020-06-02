Area Jeep club holding event to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg

An area Jeep club called The 304 is holding a ride to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

The ride will take place on June 13 and drivers will meet in the parking lot at WVU Parkersburg. It is intended to raise awareness for the Humane Society and encourage local residents to donate money and potentially supplies to the organization.

The group, which was formed several years ago, has held benefit rides in the past for the Children’s Miracle Network, police departments, individuals struggling with cancer, area baseball and football fields, and more.

“I really appreciate helping other people out as much as I can. I work a good bit so I like helping out as many people as I can that are in need and I feel like a good place to start is here in Parkersburg with the Humane Society,” said Michael Sine, one of the group members organizing the benefit ride. The ride is the group’s first event in Parkersburg.

In addition to the benefit rides, the group and its various chapters meet about once a month. Throughout the West Virginia area, the organization has approximately 6,200 online members, Sine said. Those interested in participating are encouraged to join the organization's Facebook group.

Sine said he is helping organize the event because he wanted to contribute to an effort that would support the Parkersburg area.

“I wanted to get involved around here...to start doing something good for the city,” Sine added.