UPDATE: Buckeye Hills to provide senior farmers market coupons to those on waitlist

UPDATE: 8/27/20

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier in the summer, Buckeye Hills Regional Council opened up its senior farmer’s market coupon program, in which coupons are given to area seniors to purchase fresh items from local farmer’s markets.

Due to budgetary constraints and the popularity of the program, which typically serves in the range of about 1,5000 to 2,000 seniors, some of the seniors hoping to receive coupons are typically put on a waitlist. This year, the program had 1,700 initial enrollees, with an additional 200 on the waitlist. Buckeye Hills has now announced that it has received funding sufficient to provide coupons to this year’s waitlisted seniors.

“With additional contributions from our local member governments, we were able to take care of that waitlist,” said Drew Tanner, communications director at Buckeye Hills.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reluctance some seniors have felt when it comes to visiting grocery stores, Tanner said the program had an additional importance this year. And because of the pandemic, some farmer’s markets vendors made arrangements to allow seniors to pick up their items curbside.

Coupons are in the process of being sent to individuals on the waitlist, who should be receiving them next week.

Those who would like to register for coupons can still do so by contacting Buckeye Hills at 740-374-9436, 1-800-331-2644 (toll-free), or info@buckeyehills.org.

ORIGNAL STORY: 7/19/20

Different agencies that focus on senior citizens are raising money for a state program that brings fresh produce to seniors in need.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council partnered with Cedar Grove and the O'Neill Center for a ""Salads to Go" fundraiser.

Organizers gave out salads with a suggested donation of $5 with all proceeds going toward the Ohio Senior farmers market program.

The United States Department of Agriculture program provides $50 in coupons for eligible older Ohioans to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

"What we found is that there's a $9000 deficit in funding for Washington County alone just in our county," O'Neill center executive director Connie Huntsman said, "so this fundraiser, the Salads to Go, was a brainstorm effort and Wendy offered up and said we're happy to do a salad fundraiser and the proceeds will go toward that program."

The Ohio Senior farmers market program is open to all eligible seniors. For more information, contact Buckeye Hill Regional Council’s aging division or your county’s Job and Family Services.