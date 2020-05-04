Area arts organizations to host virtual talent show

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, area organizations are joining together to help local residents continue to engage with the arts by hosting a virtual talent show.

The show, called heARTS of the MOV, is sponsored by the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley, a joint initiative of the area’s arts organizations. WVU Parkersburg is the home of the collaborative, which is supported by a grant from the Ross Foundation. Episodes of the show will stream on Facebook each Friday at 7 P.M. Eastern for the next 10 weeks, beginning May 8.

The show will feature performances from the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, the Parkersburg High School a capella choir, the Sounds of Soul, and local poet and WVU Parkersburg professor Dr. Sandra Kolankiewicz, among others. It will also include a pottery demonstration by professionals from the Parkersburg Arts Center.

“We’re not able to participate in concerts or go to see art show openings or plays because of the pandemic...So we wanted to give something back to the community,” said Chris Gilmer, president of WVU Parkersburg.

The goals of the show, will include a wide range of local, national, and international performers, are both to support the local arts community and to inform and entertain local audiences during this challenging time.

“There’s a very strong culture of the arts here in the Mid-Ohio Valley and many of our arts organizations are really just having to be much more dormant than usual during what would be a busy season for them. We’re committed to giving them venues to share their talent and also hopefully brighten the lives of those of us who are social distancing at home,” Glimer said.

Host organizations are Artsbridge, the Parkersburg Actors Guild, the Parkersburg Art Center, The Historic Smoot Theatre, ArtBeat Studios at the Wood County Society, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra – Parkersburg, Schrader Youth Ballet, the Parkersburg Children’s Museum and WVU Parkersburg.

Glimer said there is the possibility that, if the show is successful, it could be continued beyond the scheduled 10 episodes. Those interested in submitting their work to possible future episodes, or to currently scheduled episodes should the need for additional performers arise, are encouraged to reach out to Senta Goudy, WVUP’s executive director of civic engagement, at senta.goudy@wvup.edu.