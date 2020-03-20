Armed robbery in Marietta

An armed robbery occurred late Thursday night at the GetGo gas station in Marietta.

Marietta police first received call alerting them to what had happened at 10:43 p.m. They said a darker-skinned male, roughly 5’10” and wearing a black hoodie and green mask, came into the store brandishing a weapon.

He was able to steal money by gaining access to one or more of the GetGo's cash storages, although the amount of money is currently unknown.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, doing so without a vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and we'll have more details on the story as we receive more information.

