Artsbridge announces winners of 3 new scholarships

The nonprofit organization Artsbridge has announced the first annual winners of its three new scholarships, one for a local student and two for area teachers.

“We’re very excited about it...And I’m glad we have it going on it right now because it’s one of the few things we do that has not been affected by social distancing and the pandemic,” said Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge.

Jesse Eaton, a senior at Parkersburg High School, is the winner of the Donna Campbell Award for Excellence, awarded to fine arts students. Eaton, a musician, will receive $1,000 to go toward his first semester of college at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

Artsbridge has also announced two Janet Frazier Awards for Excellence, which award $500 each to a high school teacher and a middle or elementary school teacher. The winners are Scott Tingor, a band teacher at Ravenswood High School, and Danielle Taylor, a general music teacher at Neale Elementary School in Vienna. The money is meant for the teachers to use on supplies and materials for their classes.

“We know that teachers don’t always have as much funding as they’d like, and this may provide the opportunity for them to do some projects outside of what they’re normally able to do,” said Stevens.

The recipients were pleasantly surprised to hear the news that they’d won.

“I was very surprised, I didn’t know that I had been nominated...it’s pretty exciting. It’s a nice piece of good news in the middle of everything going on right now...It’s an honor,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she will likely use the funds to update classroom technology and purchase a new digital piano. The parent who nominated her is the mother of two of Taylor’s current students and one past student.

“They’re a fantastic family. She tells me all the time how much she appreciates what I do at Neale and how lucky her kids are to have music there,” Taylor said.

Tingor was nominated by his students, and it was one of his advanced placement music students who informed him that he had won.

“I was very pleased. I’m really excited for the money that we can use for our music program here at Ravenswood...I’m very fortunate and honored to win the award,” Tingor said.

Tingor expects to potentially use the money for percussion instruments for the marching band program, as well as additional supplies. He hopes it will help to excite the students for next year, as they have already been away for some time due to school closures.

In addition, Eaton, Taylor, and Tingor have connections to one another. Taylor and Tingor were in their high school band together in Kanawha County, where Tayor played clarinet and Tingor played tuba. And Eaton was a music student of Taylor’s.

“[Eaton] was one of the best music student’s I’ve had. He had perfect pitch as an elementary school student, and he was fantastic,” Taylor said.

While the selection of winners has not been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization had hoped to surprise the teachers by arriving in their classrooms to present large checks, however that was not possible due to school closures. Artsbridge plans to present the awards in person next year.

The awards were created through Artsbridge by Luke Frazier, a Parkersburg native and the founder and director of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington, D.C. Last fall, Frazier selected a panel of judges, who had been his own mentors and educators during the time when he lived in Parkersburg. Along with Dianne Davis, Artsbridge board president, the group assessed student applications and work samples for the Campbell Award, as well as teacher nominations for the Frazier Awards.

Artsbridge plans to make the awards an annual tradition, and applications for next year’s awards will likely be available in September, according to Stevens.