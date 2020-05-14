Artsbridge highlights the impact of art in a variety of career fields

With area residents limited in their ability to attend local arts events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization Artsbridge is offering virtual alternatives.

“While the coronavirus is continuing and a lot of people are still at home, we’re trying to find creative ways to engage the community with the arts,” said Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge.

The organization has launched a program it calls Art is Everywhere, in which individuals from a variety of career fields submit videos of themselves explaining how art and creativity play into the work they do on a daily basis. Videos are screened by Artsbridge and posted on the organization’s Facebook page. Find the link to that page under Related Links on the right side of this screen.

So far, Artsbridge has received video submissions from individuals involved in music and photography, as well as WTAP’s own Thomas Battle, who explained how creativity informs his work.

“It started from the idea that there is art in everything...You can follow a knitting pattern but the way you create [an article of clothing] is art...And as Thomas Battle said, there is art in the way he crafts his stories to be interesting to viewers,”

Stevens also explained that she hopes the program will demonstrate how creativity is employed in career fields that are not typically considered creative. As she commented, even those in fields like medicine, auto mechanics, and woodworking draw on creative thinking on a regular basis.

Stevens also commented on the ways in which many individuals are turning to the arts during the pandemic.

“People now are reading a lot of books, watching movies and TV. And it has sparked a new interest in old hobbies. My mother hasn’t sewn in years but now she’s sewing again.”

All videos may be submitted via the organization’s website. In addition, Artsbridge is also accepting video submissions for its Couch Artists program, in which residents are asked to send photos of their art, as well as videos of themselves dancing, playing music, and engaged in other creative pursuits.

