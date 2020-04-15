Artsbridge hosts virtual events during COVID-19 outbreak

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the Parkersburg non-profit organization Artsbridge is finding ways to help the community continue to engage with the arts while quarantining and practicing social distancing.

The organization is hosting an online drawing class on Thursday, April 16 at 7 P.M. And it is reaching out to so-called “Couch Artists,” as well. Residents are asked to send photos of their art, as well as videos of themselves dancing, playing music, and more to Artsbridge through the organization’s Facebook page. All videos will be screened and those appropriate for children will be posted on the Facebook page.

ArtCart teachers Beth Strobl and Michelle Waters are creating instructional videos that are being shared on the Artsbridge Facebook page. The videos focus on the seven elements of art. The most recent one created by Waters explores narrative art, as well as colored pencil and crayon techniques.

And finally, musician Todd Burge is creating a series of videos for children sponsored by Artsbridge. They are available on the Todd Burge for Kids and Artsbridge Facebook pages. The videoes are intended to be both fun and educational.

Artsbridge feels the importance of the arts is particularly evident during times of stress, as many are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is something that we all reach out to during this time of isolation and quarantine? Everyone is turning to movies, books, music, films. And what they all have in common is they’re art. This is one of those times when we realize just how important the arts are in our lives,” said Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge.

In addition, Artsbridge is participating in the upcoming Give Local MOV virtual fundraising campaign on May 5, which is organized by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and will raise funds for 55 area non-profits.