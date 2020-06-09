Artsbridge preparing to launch summer music series

As re-openings continue around the Mid-Ohio Valley, Artsbridge is preparing to launch its summer concert series. Assuming all safety arrangements get final approval from the Mayor’s office this week, the first concert will be held Thursday, June 18 at 7 P.M. in City Park. Following shows will be held each Thursday at the same time, through September 10.

The first concert will feature Elvis Presley tribute musician Jim Forshey, and the series is sponsored by Huntington Bank. Additional concerts will include an a capella quartet, a string band, and more.

There are a couple of differences this year from previous years. In the past, concerts have been moved to the park’s horseshoe pit in the case of rain, but this year, shows will be canceled if it rains because the pit does not allow for social distancing. Attendees will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, and all concerts will be streamed live via Facebook for those who feel uncomfortable attending in person, according to Diane McDonald, program manager for Artsbridge.

In addition, instead of asking Artsbridge representatives to collect donations from patrons attending the shows, as the organization has done in the past, a donation box will be set up by the band, to cut down on close-proximity interactions. And a donation option will be available on Facebook, as well.

And although the number of attendees cannot be limited due to the nature of the space, McDonald said the park allows for attendees to keep their distance from one another.

“There is a lot of space to spread out...It’s a big area and the music really carries. So it should be easy to social distance there,” McDonald said.

For more information, including the full concert lineup, and to watch the shows virtually, find Artsbridge's Facebook page.