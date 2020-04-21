Artsbridge seeking local art for display at Grand Central Mall

The nonprofit organization Artsbridge is sponsoring a local artists’ contest, and the winning design will be made into a large, vinyl decal mural to be displayed by the rear entrance of the Grand Central Mall, near JC Penney. It will be on display for a full year.

The contest is an annual event, and last year’s winner was a high school student from Belpre, whose design featured a collage of local landmarks including the Memorial Bridge, the Smoot Theater, and others.

According to Diane McDonald, project coordinator at Artsbridge, the organization is looking for submitted works of art of all styles and in a variety of mediums, with the only criterion being that the work must demonstrate a connection to the Mid-Ohio Valley. Digital works will be considered, as well. And while the winning submission will be made into a large decal, the works of art themselves do not have to be large-scale, as smaller works may be enlarged for the the final display.

The goal of the contest is to provide a noteworthy platform to showcase the work of local artists.

“Promoting local artists, getting their artwork on display, gives [artists] the sense that when they create something, somebody really appreciates it, and it’s really out there and they can be proud of what they did. We have a lot of great artists in the area,” McDonald said.

In addition, Artsbridge hopes it will be an opportunity for artists to add another achievement to their resumes and portfolios.

“It’s another feather in your cap. I know that, for the high school student from Belpre, it’s definitely going to be one of the main attractions in her portfolio for college,” McDonald said.

Finally, the contest gives local artists a project to work on during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing stress and feelings of isolation for many.

“During this time when everyone’s stuck inside, I think people have a tendency to get depressed and down on themselves...This is the perfect way to keep yourself positive,” McDonald said.

While a formal deadline for submissions has not been announced, Artsbridge is accepting works of art for consideration immediately. Last year’s winning piece went on display during the summer and the organization hopes to have this year’s winner chosen in time to do the same. Submissions may be sent to McDonald at artdiane7@gmail.com.

