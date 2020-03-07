Aspiring Eagle Scout builds bat boxes

The Williamstown Lions Club helps out an Eagle Scout candidate, John Coleman by supplying the materials, so he can build these bat boxes.

Coleman built 10 bat boxes to hang around town in Williamstown and Marietta to help with the insect invasion coming soon. Not only will these boxes help the environment, they will help Coleman become an Eagle Scout.

Bats can eat 3000 mosquitoes a night.

Coleman is happy to help the environment and achieve his goal.

"It's something I've always wanted to do I've worked for it since I was 11,working through mayor badges, through camps, community service hours, and meetings to get to achieve this goal," said John Coleman, Eagle Scout candidate.

Coleman says, the next step will be having the Boy Scouts paint the bat boxes and they will be hanging them in areas with a high mosquito problem. They plan to hang the boxes next month.