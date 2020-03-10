Athens County man sentenced for rape, other sex crimes involving minors

An Athens County man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after a judge convicted him of eight counts of rape and numerous other sex crimes involving two minors.

Michael Bedunah II, 39, of Nelsonville, also was found guilty of four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of corrupting another with drugs, two counts of gross sexual imposition, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented performance, five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a Minor and trafficking in persons.

The crimes involving sexual contact with 12- and 15-year-old children were first discovered in October 2019, according to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn’s office.

Bedunah gave drugs to the victims and then had sexual contact and took pictures and videos using his cellphone, prosecutors said.

Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang also ordered that Bedunah be classified as a tier III sex offender, which requires in-person verification every ninety days for life.

In the event he is granted parole, he also would have to serve five years of mandatory post-release control.